A Pakistani passenger plane carrying 99 people has crashed into a residential area in the city of Karachi. The plane had attempted one landing at the city's Jinnah International Airport, but as it went round again and issued a mayday call.

Also in the programme: We speak to a former president of Brazil about the Bolsonaro administration's controversial response to coronavirus; and Shakespeare and the plague: why didn't he draw inspiration from the pandemic of his time?

(Image: Rescue workers search for the bodies or survivors amid wreckage of the crashed passenger plane of sPakistan International Airlines. Credit: EPA/Shazaib Akber)