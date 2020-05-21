Indian and Bangladeshi officials say at least 84 people have died in Cyclone Amphan

Indian and Bangladeshi officials say at least 84 people have died in Cyclone Amphan, one of the most powerful storms to hit the region for years. Many roads in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata are flooded and many of its 14 million people without power.

Also in the programme: China says it will introduce a new national security law in Hong Kong that looks set to limit freedoms in the territory; and we hear from a remote part of the Brazilian Amazon that has now also been hit by the coronavirus.

(Image: People and police personnel gather around a tree that fell on electric lines on a street after the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)