Main content

Cyclone: Kolkata devastated as Amphan kills scores

Indian and Bangladeshi officials say at least 84 people have died in Cyclone Amphan

Indian and Bangladeshi officials say at least 84 people have died in Cyclone Amphan, one of the most powerful storms to hit the region for years. Many roads in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata are flooded and many of its 14 million people without power.

Also in the programme: China says it will introduce a new national security law in Hong Kong that looks set to limit freedoms in the territory; and we hear from a remote part of the Brazilian Amazon that has now also been hit by the coronavirus.

(Image: People and police personnel gather around a tree that fell on electric lines on a street after the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

The youngest survivor of the Afghan hospital attack

Next

22/05/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.