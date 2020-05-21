Main content

The youngest survivor of the Afghan hospital attack

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Amina was one of the youngest survivors of an attack on an Afghan hospital. Twenty-four people, including 16 mothers, were killed when gunmen opened fire on a maternity ward in Kabul last week. Amina's mother died in the attack. We spoke to the man who save Amina's life -- Prof Najeebullah Bina.

Also in the programme: Austria plans to open borders with its neighbours; will people take their holidays there? And the influence of anti-vaxxers, those suspicious of inoculations, in the age of COVID19.

(Photo: Professor Najeebullah Bina with Amina after the operation. Credit: Professor Bina)

