The youngest survivor of the Afghan hospital attack
Amina was one of the youngest survivors of an attack on an Afghan hospital. Twenty-four people, including 16 mothers, were killed when gunmen opened fire on a maternity ward in Kabul last week. Amina's mother died in the attack. We spoke to the man who save Amina's life -- Prof Najeebullah Bina.
Also in the programme: Austria plans to open borders with its neighbours; will people take their holidays there? And the influence of anti-vaxxers, those suspicious of inoculations, in the age of COVID19.
(Photo: Professor Najeebullah Bina with Amina after the operation. Credit: Professor Bina)
Today 13:06GMT
