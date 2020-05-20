Almost three-million people in Bangladesh and eastern India have been evacuated in the face of the severe hurricane.

One of the most powerful storms in decades have made landfall in Bangladesh and Eastern India. Millions of people have been evacuated to safe zones as authorities try to maintain social distancing in cyclone shelters.

Also on the programme: Support from the US and indignation from China as president Tsai is sworn in for a second term in Taiwan; and why Cambridge University has moved all of its courses online for the next academic year.

(Picture: Heavy rain and wind as cyclone Amphan approaches the Odisha coast of India. Credit: EPA/STR)