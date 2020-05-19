The resolution will look at the health body's own role as well as the response of its members.

Also on the programme the Deputy Health Minister of Mexico defends his governments decision to commit to a gradual ease of the lockdown currently being imposed in that country. And we also hear from a senior figure in overseeing studies of infectious diseases who was himself, seriously ill with Covid 19 for nine weeks.

