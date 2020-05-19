President Trump says hydroxychloroquine is harmless but regulators warn it may cause heart problems.

US President Donald Trump has said he is taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off coronavirus, despite public health officials warning it may be unsafe. We'll find out where the good things the president has heard have originated from.

Also on the programme: A Zimbabwean opposition activist and youth leader tells us about her harrowing abduction, torture and sexual assault; the Zimbabwean government tells they are investigating the case; and what the HIV Aids epidemic can teach us about learning to live alongside COVID-19.

(Photo: A pack of hydroxychloroquine sulfate medication, March 26, 2020 in London, UK. Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)