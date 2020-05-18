Main content

US strongly criticises WHO for its pandemic response

The US health secretary, Alex Azar, says the pandemic “spun out of control” due to the World Health Organization’s “failure”.

During an online meeting of the World Health Organization’s ministerial assembly, the United States criticised the organization and said the body failed to share information and to be transparent. Also: the mayor of Brazil’s largest city Sao Paulo warns the public health system could collapse within weeks, and new research has found people are in fact more satisfied with life since the lockdown began.

(Photo: A medical worker taking a nasal swab for COVID-19 antibody testing in Moscow Credit: Gavriil Grigorov/TASS via Getty Images)

