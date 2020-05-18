Main content

China supports WHO probe when Covid-19 under control

President Xi said China supports a review led by the WHO after the pandemic is brought under control and pledges $2 billion to help fight the virus.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country supports a ‘comprehensive review’ of the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic led by the WHO when it’s over and will provide $2 billion over two years to help fight the outbreak during a video speech to the World Health Assembly.

Also in the programme: The challenges of developing a worldwide vaccine for a pandemic and making sure it reaches everyone. And the Chelsea flower show is online, how much will we miss the fragrance?

(Photo: Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech via video link at the opening of the World Health Assembly virtual meeting from the WHO headquarters in Geneva. Credit: WHO/AFP via Getty Images)

