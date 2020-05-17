Israeli premier says his new government should annex parts of the occupied West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his new unity government should annex parts of the occupied West Bank in the name of peace. The Palestinians say such a move would kill off any hope of peace once and for all.

Also in the programme: Are Peru's wholesale food markets spreading coronavirus around the country? And the demolition of an historic theatre in Albania sparks protests.

Photo: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and alternate PM Benny Gantz at the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Jerusalem Credit: AFP via Getty Images