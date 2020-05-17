Main content

Afghanistan: President Ghani and Abdullah reach power-sharing deal

Ashraf Ghani has signed an agreement to share power with his main rival Abdullah Abdullah.

The Afghan president Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah have signed a power-sharing deal, ending months of political uncertainty.

Also on the programme: Obama criticises Trump administration's virus response; and Police in Albania have clashed with crowds protesting against the demolition of the National Theatre.

Picture: President Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai (C) and Abdullah Abdullah (L) take the oath during their inauguration in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 29, 2014. Credit: Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.

