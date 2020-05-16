Main content

Survivor reacts to arrest of key figure in Rwandan genocide

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A man suspected of being the main financier of the militia groups that carried out the 1994 Rwandan genocide has been arrested in France. Felicien Kabuga was detained in a Paris suburb, where he'd been living under a false identity. Theodora Umurorwa was left for dead in the violence but survived and describes the role Kabuga played.

Also in the programme: Iran sentences a French-Iranian academic to six years in prison on national security charges; and a view on the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic from the Central African Republic.

Picture: Photo released by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) of Felicien Kabuga. Credit: Mecanisme pour les Tribunaux pen/AFP via Getty Images.

Félicien Kabuga: Rwanda genocide suspect arrested in France

17/05/2020 12:06 GMT

