A man suspected of being the main financier of the militia groups that carried out the Rwandan genocide has been arrested in France. Felicien Kabuga was detained in a Paris suburb, where he'd been living under a false identity.

Also in the programme: We speak to a doctor in New York about Covid-19; and Germany is restarting its football season today, with top flight matches being held in empty stadiums.

Picture: A picture taken on April 29, 2018 shows victims' portraits displayed during an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda. Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images.