Main content

Félicien Kabuga: Rwanda genocide suspect arrested in France

The United States offered $5m for information leading to Félicien Kabuga's arrest.

A man suspected of being the main financier of the militia groups that carried out the Rwandan genocide has been arrested in France. Felicien Kabuga was detained in a Paris suburb, where he'd been living under a false identity.

Also in the programme: We speak to a doctor in New York about Covid-19; and Germany is restarting its football season today, with top flight matches being held in empty stadiums.

Picture: A picture taken on April 29, 2018 shows victims' portraits displayed during an exhibition at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali, Rwanda. Credit: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images.

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Trump: US to speed up vaccine research

Next

16/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.