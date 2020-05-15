Main content

Trump: US to speed up vaccine research

President Trump unveils “Operation Warp Speed” – the hunt for a coronavirus vaccine

US President Donald Trump has vowed to deliver a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020. But will those who need a vaccine most receive it first?

Also on the programme: a second Brazilian health minister has quit in a month after disagreements with President Bolsonaro over lockdown measures; and top flight football in Germany is back this weekend – but not all the fans are happy.

(Photo: US President Donald Trump speaks on vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on May 15, 2020. Credit: Mandel Ngan via AFP/Getty)

