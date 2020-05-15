As restrictions are eased pubs, cafes and restaurants re-opened in parts of Australia

Pubs, restaurants and cafes have begun reopening across much of Australia, seven weeks after they were shut down in response to the pandemic.

Also in the programme: An official report in Hong Kong has largely exonerated police over their handling of pro-democracy protests, but the opposition has dismissed it as a whitewash. And how Covid-19 is affecting Colombian prisons.

(Photo: People in a re-opened cafe in Australia sitting 1.5 m apart. Credit: EPA)