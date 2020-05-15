Main content

Restaurants, cafes and some pubs re-open in Sydney

As restrictions are eased pubs, cafes and restaurants re-opened in parts of Australia

Pubs, restaurants and cafes have begun reopening across much of Australia, seven weeks after they were shut down in response to the pandemic.

Also in the programme: An official report in Hong Kong has largely exonerated police over their handling of pro-democracy protests, but the opposition has dismissed it as a whitewash. And how Covid-19 is affecting Colombian prisons.

(Photo: People in a re-opened cafe in Australia sitting 1.5 m apart. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US Senate intelligence chief steps down for FBI probe

Next

15/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.