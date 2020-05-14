Main content

US Senate intelligence chief steps down for FBI probe

The Republican is suspected of using privileged details on coronavirus risks for insider trading.

The Republican chairman of the US Senate intelligence committee will step down while an insider trading inquiry is carried out. Senator Richard Burr of North Carolina has denied wrongdoing but said he had decided to step aside because he did not want the investigation to distract the committee from its work.

Also: Anger in France after the CEO of a French drug maker appears to suggest that Americans should get priority over a coronavirus vaccine; and they're mean to protect us from the virus - but could face masks also threaten our security?

(Photo: Chairman Richard Burr at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington,DC on May 5, 2020. Credit ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

