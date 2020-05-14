The World Health Organisation has warned that Covid-19 'may never go away'

The World Health Organisation: Covid-19 may 'never go away' and the virus is something people have to learn to live with.

Also on the programme: Thousands of businesses in New Zealand have reopened, and we speak to a historian who says the pandemic should give us hope for the future of humanity.

(Picture: A passenger has her temperature checked before being allowed entry to Ben Gurion Airport on May 14, 2020 near Tel Aviv, Israel. Credit: David Silverman/Getty Images)