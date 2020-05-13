Main content

European Commission proposes gradual reopening of borders

The EU’s executive says it is trying to save the bloc’s tourism sector, which provided almost 10% of Europe's economic output.

In an attempt to revive the EU’s tourism sector damaged by the pandemic, the European Commission has issued guidance on a phased approach to gradually remove travel bans and border controls. EU officials have said “we will have a tourist season this summer”. Also: teachers and pupils at a school in Germany are being asked to take coronavirus tests twice a week, and two giant pandas in a Canadian zoo are being sent home to China early because there's not enough fresh bamboo for them to eat.

(Photo: A man wearing a protective face mask walks along the promenade of the closed Playa de Levante Beach on May 11, 2020 in Benidorm,Spain. Credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

EU says summer holiday is still possible

14/05/2020 13:06 GMT

