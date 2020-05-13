Main content
EU says summer holiday is still possible
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
A gradual lifting of borders has been proposed by the EU’s executive in an attempt to kick-start the economy. A Greek hotel owner welcomes the idea.
Also in the programme: why US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has travelled to Israel, despite coronavirus restrictions; and queuing for fuel in oil-rich Venezuela.
(Photo: Safety is a key element of the EU's proposals - police had to evacuate crowds from the steps of the Sacré-Cœur in Paris on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service