A gradual lifting of borders has been proposed by the EU’s executive in an attempt to kick-start the economy. A Greek hotel owner welcomes the idea.

Also in the programme: why US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has travelled to Israel, despite coronavirus restrictions; and queuing for fuel in oil-rich Venezuela.

(Photo: Safety is a key element of the EU's proposals - police had to evacuate crowds from the steps of the Sacré-Cœur in Paris on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. Credit: Getty Images)