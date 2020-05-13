Main content

EU says summer holiday is still possible

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A gradual lifting of borders has been proposed by the EU’s executive in an attempt to kick-start the economy. A Greek hotel owner welcomes the idea.

Also in the programme: why US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has travelled to Israel, despite coronavirus restrictions; and queuing for fuel in oil-rich Venezuela.

(Photo: Safety is a key element of the EU's proposals - police had to evacuate crowds from the steps of the Sacré-Cœur in Paris on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Fauci warns Senate against hasty reopening

Next

13/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.