Fauci warns Senate against hasty reopening

Leading US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warns against reopening too soon

Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in testimony to the Senate has warned of 'serious consequences' if the United States exits lockdown too early.

Also in the programme: The Israeli government gives its internal security agency, the Shin Bet, a huge expansion of its surveillance power in order to trace those who have come into proximity with people who have the coronavirus; and the artistic director of Hong Kong opera and world-renowned tenor, Warren Mok, who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 twice, and spent weeks in quarantine.

(Photo: US Senators listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speak remotely during a Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on 12 May 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony from members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on how to safely open the country and get America back to work and school. Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

