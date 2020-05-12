Russia has confirmed more than 232,000 cases of coronavirus - the second highest toll in the world. Also, in St Petersburg, five people have died and 150 evacuated after a blaze. Early reports suggested the fire was caused by an overheated ventilator.

Also in the programme: senior US health adviser Dr Anthony Fauci warns states against re-opening too soon and risking new outbreaks. We speak to Pulitzer Prize winning author Laurie Garrett about how the US has handled the crisis; and covid-19 has increased deprivation and stigmatisation Roma people in Europe, the continent’s largest minority.

(Picture: St Petersburg resident. Credit: Getty)