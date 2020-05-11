As the British government announces more details of its plan to ease the lockdown, it's been criticised for 'confusing' messaging as it shifts its central slogan from 'Stay at Home' to 'Stay Alert'.

Also in the programme: As Russia records its largest increase in daily coronavirus cases, President Putin announces an end to what he's labelled a period of non-working days; and the Amsterdam restaurateur with his plans for al fresco individual tables in small, greenhouse-style glass booths, to ensure a safe dining experience.

(Photo: The Twitter page of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with the UK Government's new "Stay Alert, Control the Virus, Save Lives" slogan, in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)