New coronavirus clusters have been reported in Wuhan city - where the virus first emerged

Wuhan in China, the original epicentre of the outbreak, has reported a small cluster of new locally-transmitted cases. Officials believe the five cases are centred on a single housing compound; all of them were previously classified as asymptomatic.

Also in the programme: The British government has published a detailed strategy for the gradual easing of its coronavirus lockdown; and why South Africa banned alcohol sales during the Covid-19 pandemic and how the industries are now lobbying to reverse that law.

(Photo: A woman wears a face shield as she walks along a street in Wuhan, China on May 11th of 2020. Credits: Getty Images).