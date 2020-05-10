The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has unveiled a 'conditional plan' to reopen society. People in England can spend more time outdoors but lockdown remains. His critics have called for clarity.

Also in the programme: Fears of a second wave of infections in Germany, and could Covid 19 spell the end of France's social kiss 'la bise'?

(Picture: A family gather around the television to watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson give a televised message to the nation. Credit: Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images)