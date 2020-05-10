Main content

UK government to unveil new coronavirus message

The UK government will introduce new slogan "stay alert, control the virus, save lives"

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a new slogan telling the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives". We ask what message this sends out to the British public.

Also in the programme: Fears of a second wave of infections in South Korea, and could airport testing spare travellers from spending time in quarantine?

(Picture: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UK 'to bring in 14-day quarantine' for air passengers

Next

10/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.