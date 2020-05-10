The UK government will introduce new slogan "stay alert, control the virus, save lives"

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a new slogan telling the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives". We ask what message this sends out to the British public.

Also in the programme: Fears of a second wave of infections in South Korea, and could airport testing spare travellers from spending time in quarantine?

(Picture: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)