Main content

UK 'to bring in 14-day quarantine' for air passengers

UK airlines told government will bring in 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the UK

UK airlines say they have been told the government will bring in a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the UK from any country apart from the Republic of Ireland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in the programme: Pioneering rock 'n' roll singer Little Richard dies aged 87, and the controversial return of Mixed Martial Arts in the US.

(Picture: A British Airways plane takes off from London City Airport, in east London, on March 16, 2020. Credit: Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Putin pays tribute to millions of Russians who died in WW2

Next

10/05/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.