UK airlines say they have been told the government will bring in a 14-day quarantine for anyone arriving in the UK from any country apart from the Republic of Ireland in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in the programme: Pioneering rock 'n' roll singer Little Richard dies aged 87, and the controversial return of Mixed Martial Arts in the US.

(Picture: A British Airways plane takes off from London City Airport, in east London, on March 16, 2020. Credit: Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images)