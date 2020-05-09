President Putin has paid tribute to the millions of Russians who died fighting Nazi Germany, at a stripped down event to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of victory.

President Putin has paid tribute to the millions of Russians who died fighting Nazi Germany, at a stripped down event to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of victory. At the same time Belarus has held a full victory parade -- with no regard for social distancing.

Also in the programme how Covid-19 is affecting the opioid epidemic in the USA and child trafficking in India.

