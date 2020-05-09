Main content

President Putin pays tribute to millions of Russians who died in WW2

President Putin has paid tribute to the millions of Russians who died fighting Nazi Germany, at a stripped down event to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of victory.

President Putin has paid tribute to the millions of Russians who died fighting Nazi Germany, at a stripped down event to mark the seventy-fifth anniversary of victory. At the same time Belarus has held a full victory parade -- with no regard for social distancing.

Also in the programme how Covid-19 is affecting the opioid epidemic in the USA and child trafficking in India.

(Photo: President Vladimir Putin laid a wreath on the Eternal Flame war memorial in Moscow. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pandemic sends US jobless rate to 14.7%

Next

09/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.