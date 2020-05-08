The unemployment rate in the United States is at its highest level since the nineteen- thirties, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the economy. We hear from a chef and restaurateur who says she may never be able to reopen her restaurant, and an economist how to reverse the course.

Also in the programme: in Spain, lockdown is easing and people are trying to get used to being out; and on the 75th anniversary of the defeat of the Nazis - is it time for Germany to abandon its pacifist leanings?

(Photo: The jobless rate for black workers is the highest since 2010, and is at a record among Hispanics. Credit: Getty Images)