Main content

Coronavirus: The threat to Brazil's indigenous peoples

The world-renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado says us indigenous peoples face "genocide"

Brazil has recorded another big increase in deaths from Covid-19, amid a deepening political row over the lockdown there. The world-renowned Brazilian photographer, Sebastião Salgado, tells us the country's indigenous peoples in the Amazon are facing a particular risk. He has written an open letter to the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, warning of a "real risk of genocide" of indigenous peoples.

Also in the programme: The 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War is being marked across Europe; and the Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis tells us why he is reading The Hobbit out loud, cover to cover, during the lockdown.

(Image: A nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, provides frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak. Credit: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Senior Indian official on the causes of lethal gas leak

Next

Pandemic sends US jobless rate to 14.7%

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.