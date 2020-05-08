Brazil has recorded another big increase in deaths from Covid-19, amid a deepening political row over the lockdown there. The world-renowned Brazilian photographer, Sebastião Salgado, tells us the country's indigenous peoples in the Amazon are facing a particular risk. He has written an open letter to the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, warning of a "real risk of genocide" of indigenous peoples.

Also in the programme: The 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War is being marked across Europe; and the Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis tells us why he is reading The Hobbit out loud, cover to cover, during the lockdown.

(Image: A nurse from the Witoto tribe, an indigenous ethnic group, provides frontline care protecting her indigenous community of 700 families from the COVID-19 outbreak. Credit: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly)