Main content

Senior Indian official on the causes of lethal gas leak

A local minister blames chemical factory owners for gas leak that killed 13 in India.

After a chemical leak in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh kills at least 13 people, a local minister blames factory owners.

Also in the programme, the escalating coronavirus crisis in Brazil, and how the BBC broke news of Germany's surrender in 1945.

(Photo: Smoke rises from an LG Polymers plant following a gas leak in Visakhapatnam. Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hundreds in hospital after India gas leak

Next

08/05/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.