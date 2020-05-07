At least 13 dead after gas from a chemical factory leaked into homes during the night.

A gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in the city of Visakhapatnam in southern India has killed at least 13 people with hundreds of others taken to hospital. Patients have been complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

Also in the programme: the United Nations appeals for seven billion dollars to protect vulnerable countries from Covid-19; and an Australian scientist has reservations about the contact tracing technology used in the country.

(Photo: rescuers evacuate people after a gas leak in India. Credit: AFP via Getty Images).