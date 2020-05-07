Main content

Hundreds in hospital after India gas leak

At least 13 dead after gas from a chemical factory leaked into homes during the night.

A gas leak from the LG Polymers plant in the city of Visakhapatnam in southern India has killed at least 13 people with hundreds of others taken to hospital. Patients have been complaining of a burning sensation in the eyes and difficulties breathing.

Also in the programme: the United Nations appeals for seven billion dollars to protect vulnerable countries from Covid-19; and an Australian scientist has reservations about the contact tracing technology used in the country.

(Photo: rescuers evacuate people after a gas leak in India. Credit: AFP via Getty Images).

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

EU facing 'deep recession'

Next

07/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.