EU facing 'deep recession'

The European Commission predicts a decline in economic activity this year of 7.5%

How bad will the pandemic downturn be? The official projection for Europe: very, very bad. Also on the programme: Covid-19 causes havoc in the least populated areas - we'll hear from a doctor practising among the Navajo Nation in the US; and the Danish singer-songwriter so keen to perform under lockdown, he arranged an audience of several hundred cars.

(Photo: Basque company makes rubber gloves, April 2020 in Bilbao, Spain. Credit: H. Bilbao/Europa Press via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

