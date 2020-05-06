How bad will the pandemic downturn be? The official projection for Europe: very, very bad. Also on the programme: Covid-19 causes havoc in the least populated areas - we'll hear from a doctor practising among the Navajo Nation in the US; and the Danish singer-songwriter so keen to perform under lockdown, he arranged an audience of several hundred cars.

(Photo: Basque company makes rubber gloves, April 2020 in Bilbao, Spain. Credit: H. Bilbao/Europa Press via Getty Images)