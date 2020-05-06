Boris Johnson has defended the British government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak at his first prime minister's questions since himself recovering from Covid- nineteen.

Also in the programme: India has new app to trace the virus but it is controversial and we hear from a Russian war veteran who has started her own fundraising campaign for the families of Russian doctors.

(Photo: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Leaves Downing Street for Parliament. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images.)