Main content
British PM defends the government's handling of the coronavirus
Boris Johnson has defended the British government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak
Boris Johnson has defended the British government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak at his first prime minister's questions since himself recovering from Covid- nineteen.
Also in the programme: India has new app to trace the virus but it is controversial and we hear from a Russian war veteran who has started her own fundraising campaign for the families of Russian doctors.
(Photo: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Leaves Downing Street for Parliament. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images.)