UK coronavirus death toll is now the highest in Europe

But are these numbers compiled in the same way in other countries?

But are these numbers compiled in the same way in other countries? And are the comparisons fair? The UK government does not think so. We speak to the people tracking the figures at John Hopkins University in the United States.

Also on the programme Dr Anthony Fauci will soon be giving evidence to lawmakers in the United States, but not to the Democratic-controlled House of Congress. He will instead speak to the Republican-controlled Senate. We hear from a Democratic member of Congress. And we also hear from a choir who have managed to keep singing together, even in this age of social isolation.

