France’s first known Covid-19 case ‘was in December’

Tests in France show that Covid -19 was in the country weeks before the first officially recorded case

A French doctor has claimed that the first coronavirus case in France was back in December 2019, a moth before the officially recorded case. Dr Yves Cohen and his team revisited negatives tests for flu and other coronaviruses on 24 patients who has been in hospital with respiratory symptoms in December and January. We hear from the head of Intensive Care Units at the Avicenne and Jean Verdier Hospitals in Paris.

Also: Could an ease in the lockdown in Portugal produce a Covid-19 second wave? And how deep sea divers are helping out in hospitals in the UK?

(Photo: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Paris. Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier)

