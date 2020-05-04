Main content

Trump administration continues to blame China for coronavirus spread

President Trump says the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

As the Trump administration turns its fire on china and a key laboratory in Wuhan for the spread of the coronavirus, we hear more about the lab's director.
Also: How the mafia are hurting and benefitting from the pandemic. And we hear from the scientists who've discovered a microbe which can stop malaria in its tracks.

(Photo: An electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2-also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19-isolated from a patient in the U.S. Credit: IMAGE POINT FR - LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

