Coronavirus: Italy begins easing lockdown

Millions of Italians are returning to work after seven weeks of strict confinement.

After seven weeks of strict lockdown measures were put in place and tens of thousands of deaths, Italy has slowly started to ease the restrictions. Also: millions left unemployed in Thailand are relying on charities to survive, and two doctors in New York explain how Covid-19 can damage other organs.

(Photo: people ride their bicycle and stroll across Piazza del Duomo in Milan. Credit: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)

Today 13:06GMT
04/05/2020 20:06 GMT

