After seven weeks of strict lockdown measures were put in place and tens of thousands of deaths, Italy has slowly started to ease the restrictions. Also: millions left unemployed in Thailand are relying on charities to survive, and two doctors in New York explain how Covid-19 can damage other organs.

(Photo: people ride their bicycle and stroll across Piazza del Duomo in Milan. Credit: Miguel Medina/AFP via Getty Images)