Iran to reopen some mosques
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announces the reopening of some mosques from Monday, as the Islamic Republic relaxes its lockdown.
Also in the programme: A Somali doctor on why the official figures almost certainly underestimate the prevalence of coronavirus in the country, and the shame and stigma attached to the disease; and Algeria mourns the death of singer Hamid Cheriet - better known as Idir - champion of the Kabyle and Berber cultures, who has died in France aged 70.
(Photo: Iranian worshippers pray as they keep social distancing following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a mosque in Tehran. Credit: WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via Reuters)