Coronavirus: Germany reopens places of worship

There are a lot of restrictions about how to do services safely

In Germany many churches have reopened for Sunday services for the first time since the country went into lockdown in March, but strict restrictions are in place: singing, for example, is not allowed.

Also in the programme: The moral philosopher Toby Ord says humanity is facing much bigger threats than Covid-19; and in Iraq shame and stigma make some people wary of admitting they are sick and reluctant to get tested.

(Photo: A priest wearing a protective face mask gives Holy Communion to a man during the first mass open for believers. Credit: Reuters)

