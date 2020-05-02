The Deputy Italian Minister of Health on whether now is the time to relax the lockdown

The Italian Deputy Minister of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, on whether Italy should be beginning to open up with daily death toll from the coronavirus still in triple figures.

Also in the programme: the Russian doctor arrested for trying to distribute protective equipment to medics; and the American author Lawrence Wright on his new novel, an eerily prescient tale about a flu-like pandemic.

(Photo: An employee at the El Birocc bar wearing a protective face mask poses for a picture while holding paper cups and plastic food containers in Milan, Italy on 2 May 2020. Bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for business on 4 May but may only service takeaway orders, as part of an easing of restrictions on the nationwide lockdown. Credit: EPA/Paolo Salmoirago)