The US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised emergency use of the Ebola drug Remdesivir for treating the coronavirus after a recent clinical trial showed the drug helped shorten the recovery time for people who were seriously ill.

Also in the programme: The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in nearly three weeks; and American astronaut Christina Koch has spoken exclusively to the BBC about her historic mission after completing the longest-ever single spaceflight by a woman

(Photo: Lab technicians operate a machine to manipulate coronavirus disease treatment drug Remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility. Credit: Reuters)