Coronavirus: US authorises use of anti-viral drug Remdesivir

Drug helps speed up recovery time but has little impact on mortality rate

The US's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised emergency use of the Ebola drug Remdesivir for treating the coronavirus after a recent clinical trial showed the drug helped shorten the recovery time for people who were seriously ill.

Also in the programme: The North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in nearly three weeks; and American astronaut Christina Koch has spoken exclusively to the BBC about her historic mission after completing the longest-ever single spaceflight by a woman

(Photo: Lab technicians operate a machine to manipulate coronavirus disease treatment drug Remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility. Credit: Reuters)

