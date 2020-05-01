Main content

UN Secretary-General: Lack of co-ordination let virus spread

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, says he's disappointed that the world has not come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, says he's disappointed that the world has not come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Also in the programme: Are women better leaders when it comes to dealing with the Covid-19 crisis? and we pay a tribute to the Nigerian drummer, Tony Allen, who's died in Paris.

(Photo: UN Secretary General - Antonio Guterres. Credit: AFP)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

