The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, says he's disappointed that the world has not come together to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Also in the programme: Are women better leaders when it comes to dealing with the Covid-19 crisis? and we pay a tribute to the Nigerian drummer, Tony Allen, who's died in Paris.

(Photo: UN Secretary General - Antonio Guterres. Credit: AFP)