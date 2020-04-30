The Trump administration announces that it will not extend the federal guidelines on social distancing, which are due to expire.

Also in the programme: Lebanon's economy minister on why the country is in for five years of economic pain as it negotiates billions of dollars in loans from the IMF; and Madeleine Albright on the United States' place in the world.

(Photo: New H-2A visa employees with Fresh Harvest get information from doctors with Natividad Community Hospital on work safety relating to the coronavirus on April 28, 2020 in Salinas, California. Credit: Brent Stirton/Getty Images)