Main content
White House declines to extend social distancing guidelines
The Trump administration decides not to prolong its social distancing guidelines
The Trump administration announces that it will not extend the federal guidelines on social distancing, which are due to expire.
Also in the programme: Lebanon's economy minister on why the country is in for five years of economic pain as it negotiates billions of dollars in loans from the IMF; and Madeleine Albright on the United States' place in the world.
(Photo: New H-2A visa employees with Fresh Harvest get information from doctors with Natividad Community Hospital on work safety relating to the coronavirus on April 28, 2020 in Salinas, California. Credit: Brent Stirton/Getty Images)