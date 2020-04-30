Main content

France hit by worst downturn since end of World War Two

French GDP falls sharply by 5.8 per cent

France has experienced its biggest economic contraction since the Second World War in the first three months of this year because of the coronavirus lockdown. Consumer spending and investment are down dramatically. Also in the programme, South Korea reports no new Covid-19 transmissions for the first time in more than two months. And what will the coronavirus mean for energy production around the world?

(Photo: A care worker and member of a union holds a placard during a demonstration outside a hospital in Paris Credit: AFP)

