France has experienced its biggest economic contraction since the Second World War in the first three months of this year because of the coronavirus lockdown. Consumer spending and investment are down dramatically. Also in the programme, South Korea reports no new Covid-19 transmissions for the first time in more than two months. And what will the coronavirus mean for energy production around the world?

