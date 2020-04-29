Main content

Half of the global workforce have seen earnings plummit

The International Labour Organisation have called for global solidarity to combat this, saying that the need was greatest where resources were most scarce.

Also on the programme the newly appointed head of UNRWA discusses their efforts to both control Covid 19 in Palestinian refugee camps and regain trust with the Trump administration which defunded them. And we also meet one of the six Portugese writers who are collectively writing a novel about a global pandemic.

(Picture: Boarded up shops in the US Credit: Getty)

