The British government is expected to give updated figures for the number of people who have died with Covid-19 in the UK's care homes. Until now, the daily briefings at Number 10 Downing Street have only released the number of deaths in National Health Service hospitals. From today, hospital and care home fatalities will be recorded and released together.

Also in the programme: Protesters in Lebanon clash with security forces as the lockdown deepens an already dire economic crisis; and Taiwan's baseball league becomes the first professional franchise to resume games.

(Image: Residents and staff of the Amberwood Care Home in Leicester in northern England. Credit: EPA/Tim Keeton)