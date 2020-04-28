French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, warns that infections could rise again if the country moves too fast

French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, told parliament that France will only end its nationwide lockdown if the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3,000 per day.

Also on the programme, why are some American doctors and nurses losing their jobs during this pandemic? And how the city of Vilnius in Lithuania is turning itself into a huge open air café to help the suffering bar and restaurant owners.

(Picture: French market workers Credit: Getty)