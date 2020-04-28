Main content

Coronavirus: New Zealand lifts some restrictions

The alert level has reduced to level three as takeaway food shops and some non-essential businesses are allowed to re-open.

New Zealand is opening up but experts are still warning against people congregating in groups. Also in the programme: despite the reduction in economic activity, deforestation in the Amazon is increasing; and two restaurateurs explain how their businesses will have to change when the lockdowns end.

(Photo: People wait to collect takeaway food at a McDonald’s in Auckland credit: Reuters/Ruth McDowall)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Airbus warns COVID19 threatening its very existence

Next

28/04/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.