The alert level has reduced to level three as takeaway food shops and some non-essential businesses are allowed to re-open.

New Zealand is opening up but experts are still warning against people congregating in groups. Also in the programme: despite the reduction in economic activity, deforestation in the Amazon is increasing; and two restaurateurs explain how their businesses will have to change when the lockdowns end.

(Photo: People wait to collect takeaway food at a McDonald’s in Auckland credit: Reuters/Ruth McDowall)