Airbus warns COVID19 threatening its very existence
The chief executive of the European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, has warned that the pandemic has threatened the company's existence. Guillaume Faury said a third of its business had disappeared almost overnight.
Also in the programme: Children in Spain play outdoors for first time after six weeks of coronavirus lockdown; and Russia may lift Telegram ban due to COVID19.
(Photo credit: Airbus)