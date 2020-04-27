Main content

Airbus warns COVID19 threatening its very existence

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The chief executive of the European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, has warned that the pandemic has threatened the company's existence. Guillaume Faury said a third of its business had disappeared almost overnight.

Also in the programme: Children in Spain play outdoors for first time after six weeks of coronavirus lockdown; and Russia may lift Telegram ban due to COVID19.

(Photo credit: Airbus)

