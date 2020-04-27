Italy imposed strict restrictions seven weeks ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Italy has outlined plans to ease the strict restrictions it imposed seven weeks ago to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the measures would be relaxed from 4 May, with people being allowed to visit their relatives in small numbers.

Also in the programme: The British prime minister returns to work after recovering from the coronavirus; and we hear about the Dutch school students that had to SAIL back from Caribbean because of the virus.

Picture: A general view shows a deserted Piazza del Duomo in center Milan on April 9, 2020. Credit: AFP via Getty Images.