Should we all be wearing face masks?

As lockdowns are slowly eased, and people cautiously return to work, should we all be wearing face masks?

In a world of lockdowns and social distancing, some countries are starting to ease weeks of restrictions as their number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 steadily decreases. And as people slowly return to work and other public places, another issue is emerging - should we all be wearing some kind of face masks? Also on the programme: in a health service dominated by women, why is protective equipment designed for men? And why more young people are dying of strokes - linked to coronavirus.

(Photo: Members of the public in face masks queue outside a shop on April 25, 2020 in London, England. Credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Spain: kids finally allowed out

27/04/2020 13:06 GMT

